March 15 (Reuters) - Msci Inc:

* MSCI issues statement regarding recent media reports

* "We are not in discussions with any third party, and we have not received any offer or indication of interest"

* In response to recent media reports regarding third party interest in MSCI, we "believe such reports are incorrect"

* "Do not anticipate making any further comment regarding these rumors"