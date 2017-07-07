BRIEF-Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
July 7Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology Co Ltd :
July 7 MSL Solutions Ltd:
* Intent to acquire Pricap Services Pty Ltd
* Signed a Letter of Intent to enter into a share sale agreement for 100 pct of shares in Pricap Services Pty Ltd
* LOI includes completion of due diligence and approval by MSL board of directors
* Proposed acquisition cost of $2.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, July 7 Maersk on Friday said it was too early to predict the financial impact on its second- and third-quarter results from a cyber attack that caused computer outages across the world.