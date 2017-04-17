FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-M&T Bank Corporation Q1 operating earnings per share $2.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp

* M&T Bank Corporation announces first quarter results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* M&T Bank Corp - provision for credit losses was $55 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $49 million in year-earlier quarter

* M&T Bank Corp - tangible equity per common share increased to $67.16 at March 31, 2017 from $65.65 a year-earlier

* M&T Bank Corp - during Q1 of 2017, M&T adopted new accounting guidance for share-based transactions

* M&T Bank Corp - taxable-equivalent net interest income totaled $922 million in Q1 of 2017, up 5% from $878 million in first three months of 2016

* M&T Bank Corp - adoption of amended accounting guidance resulted in $18 million reduction of income tax expense in initial 2017 quarter, or $.12 of EPS

* M&T Bank Corp - net charge-offs of loans during recent quarter aggregated $43 million, compared with $42 million

* M&T Bank Corp - qtrly diluted earnings per common share $2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

