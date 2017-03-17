FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG sells Baltic broadcasting businesses
March 17, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-MTG sells Baltic broadcasting businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Modern Times Group Mtg Ab

* Mtg sells Baltic broadcasting businesses

* MTG sells its businesses in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to Providence Equity Partners

* Cash transaction values 100% of business at an enterprise value of eur 115 million (approximately sek 1,094 million), equivalent to 12.0x FY 2016 EBIT

* Closing is subject to regulatory approvals

* Sale will result in a significant net capital gain, which will be reported within items affecting comparability (IAC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

