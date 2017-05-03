BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 MTGE Investment Corp
* MTGE Investment Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MTGE Investment Corp - $19.54 net book value per common share as of March 31, 2017
* MTGE Investment Corp qtrly net interest income $23.6 million versus $27.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.