July 27 (Reuters) - MTN GROUP LTD:

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED THAT MTN EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM 2017 BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 210 CENTS AND 230 CENTS

* MTN EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM 2017 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 280 CENTS AND 300 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)