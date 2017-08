BRIEF-MTN Group says on track to meet FY 2017 guidance

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MTN GROUP LTD:

* MTN GROUP LTD - ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (FY2017) GUIDANCE COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017

* HY GROUP REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY GREW BY 6,7%* TO R64 315 MILLION, UNDERPINNED BY 10,8%* GROWTH IN REVENUE IN NIGERIA

* MTN GROUP LTD - MACRO-ECONOMIC CONDITIONS REMAIN "CHALLENGING ACROSS A NUMBER OF OUR MARKETS"

* HY DATA REVENUE INCREASED BY 31,9%* TO R13 952 MILLION, SUPPORTED BY IMPROVED QUALITY AND CAPACITY OF OUR DATA NETWORKS IN KEY MARKETS

* MTN GROUP LTD - DURING PAST SIX MONTHS MANAGEMENT TEAM UNDERTOOK A THOROUGH REVIEW OF GROUP STRATEGY

* HY DIGITAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 24,7%*, DRIVEN MAINLY BY MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES (MFS)

* HY SUBSCRIBER NUMBERS IN PERIOD DECREASED BY 3,6% TO 231,8 MILLION IMPACTED BY A DECLINE IN SUBSCRIBER NUMBERS IN MTN NIGERIA AND MTN GHANA

* MTN GROUP LTD - HY REPORTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) WERE 217 CENTS COMPARED TO A 271 CENTS HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE IN COMPARABLE PERIOD

* IN IRAN, WE EXPECT TO BENEFIT FROM GROWTH IN IRANIAN ECONOMY AND FROM COUNTRY'S YOUTHFUL POPULATION, PARTICULARLY IN DIGITAL SERVICES SPACE

* MTN GROUP LTD - REDUCED CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR 2017 TO R30,0 BILLION FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF R34,8 BILLION

* MTN GROUP LTD - EXPECT TO ACCELERATE EXPENDITURE IN SECOND HALF AND MEET REVISED CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

* BOARD HAS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 250 CENTS PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH FY2017 GUIDANCE OF 700 CENTS PER SHARE COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017

* MTN GROUP LTD - IN 2017, IN NIGERIA, ANTICIPATE UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH YOY

* MTN GROUP LTD - IN S.AFRICA, SEES 2017 MID-SINGLE-DIGIT SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AND EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OF 50 AND 100 BASIS POINTS YEAR-ON-YEAR

* HY TOTAL COSTS INCREASED BY 12,5%*, NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY FOREIGN-DENOMINATED EXPENSES IN NIGERIA AND COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ROLLOUT OF NETWORK SITES IN PERIOD

* NET DEBT INCREASED TO R52 337 MILLION** FROM R51 902 MILLION** REPORTED AT YEAR-END