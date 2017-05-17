FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
BRIEF-MTN says MTN Rwanda gets fine notification Rwanda authority
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 17, 2017 / 10:34 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-MTN says MTN Rwanda gets fine notification Rwanda authority

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd:

* MTN acknowledges receipt of fine notification from Rwanda utilities regulatory authority

* MTN Rwanda has received official notification of a fine equivalent to us$ 8,5 million from rwanda utilities regulatory authority (RURA)

* Fine relates to non-compliance with directives issued by regulator prohibiting inclusion of mtn rwanda in MTN South and East Africa (sea) it hub based in Uganda

* MTN rwanda is currently studying official notification and will continue to engage with regulator on this matter

* MTN has been engaging with regulator on this matter over past four months. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.