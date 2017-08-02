BRIEF-MTouche Technology enters into agreement with Octa Gravity

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mtouche Technology Bhd

* Entered into master collaboration partnership agreement with Octa Gravity Company Limited

* Octa to collaborate with MTouche to jointly develop and market proprietary and innovative digital media and infotainment platform ‍​

* Agreement will not have material impact on earnings of Group for financial year ending 30 June 2018

* Agreement expected to contribute positively to earnings of MTouche Group Source text: (bit.ly/2ujdfiE) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)