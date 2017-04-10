FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-MTS Systems reports qtrly adjusted EPS $0.55 excluding items
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-MTS Systems reports qtrly adjusted EPS $0.55 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp :

* MTS reports financial results for fiscal year 2016 full year and fiscal year 2017 first quarter

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $1.20

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $199.3 million versus $140.5 million

* Sees GAAP earnings per share of $0.80 to $1.20 for fiscal year 2017

* Company is forecasting revenues in range of $760 million to $790 million for fiscal year 2017

* Forecasting adjusted EBITDA for full year to range between $115 million and $130 million

* Company's probe confirmed that some employees involved with China Test business violated company's code of conduct

* Probe confirmed some of its employees started company that competes with MTS in low end of materials test market within China

* Investigation did not find any evidence of intellectual property theft

* Investigation identified opportunities to enhance processes and controls related to adherence with co's Code of Conduct

* Steps are being taken to improve oversight activities in these areas, including creation of new 'Chief Risk and Compliance Officer' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

