March 9 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd :

* MTS announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results and implements cost-cutting measures

* Q4 loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd - MTS's revenues for q4 of 2016 totaled $4.0 million, up 21% sequentially, as compared with $3.3 million for q3 of 2016

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd qtrly total revenues $4.0 million versus $4.2 million

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.52

* Mer Telemanagement - "as part of our strategy to return to profitability during latter part of 2017, we decided to eliminate our non-core operations"

* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd - "expect that our quarterly operating expenses will decline by approximately $800,000 during Q2 of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: