March 6 (Reuters) - Mubadala Development Company PJSC:

* Mubadala Development Company PJSC reports 14.8 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing

* Mubadala Development Co PJSC previously reported 27.26 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc as of September 2, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2metEny) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)