BRIEF-IntelGenx Technologies enters agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, others
* Says on June 28, co entered agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank and Echelon Wealth - SEC filing
July 5 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* Mubadala Development Company reports 16.9 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices as of July 1 versus 14.8 percent stake as of March 3 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sGJWum) Further company coverage:
* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation