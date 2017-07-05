METALS-Copper down on rising stockpiles, strike threat curbs losses
* LME/ShFE arb - http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices, nickel outlook)
July 5 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* Mubadala Development Company reports 16.9 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices as of July 1 versus 14.8 percent stake as of March 3 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sGJWum) Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arb - http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices, nickel outlook)
July 5 American International Group Inc is expected to hire the head of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc brokerage business to work alongside the insurer's new chief executive, Brian Duperreault, the trade publication Insurance Insider reported on Monday.