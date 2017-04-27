April 27 Mueller Water Products Inc-

* Mueller Water Products reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $199.7 million versus $197.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* "continue to expect year-over-year growth in 2017 from demand for our products in our addressed water markets"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $206.1 million