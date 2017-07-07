BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement of company in relation to a major transaction of company
July 7 Mulberry Group Plc:
* Announces signing of agreement with Onward Global Fashion Co to form a new 50:50 JV company to operate its business in Japan
* Mulberry Japan will develop group's retail, digital, omni-channel and wholesale business in Japanese market
* Group and OGF will be equal partners, each owning 50 pct of share capital of Mulberry Japan
* Group, OGF to invest 2.8 million STG in Mulberry Japan's share capital to provide funds to develop distribution network, build brand in Japan
* Mulberry Japan will manage all retail, digital fulfillment and wholesale distribution for Japanese market
* Mulberry Japan is expected to be operational from late 2017
* Joint Venture will be accounted for as a minority interest in group's financial statements
* Joint Venture will be accounted for as a minority interest in group's financial statements

* Group anticipates investment in Mulberry Japan to be profit-neutral at group level during initial two-year development phase
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13