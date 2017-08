April 19 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd:

* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.14

* Q1 revenue C$284.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$299.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "announcing an increase of $25.0 million to our 2017 capital expenditure budget in anticipation of a recovery in energy sector" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: