BRIEF-Tiger Synergy says unit entered into JV agreement
* Upon execution of JVA, unit shall pay directly to CPMSB sum of 5 million rgt being consideration sum for entering into JVA
July 3 Mulpha International Bhd :
* Following Lee Eng Leong's appointment as executive director on 3 july, he has relinquished his role as group CFO of MIB Source text : (bit.ly/2tItkSV) Further company coverage:
* Upon execution of JVA, unit shall pay directly to CPMSB sum of 5 million rgt being consideration sum for entering into JVA
LAGOS, July 3 Nigeria's central bank said it will sell $100 million at a special foreign currency auction on Monday, the latest in a series of interventions that it said had yielded positive results in the forex market.