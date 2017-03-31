BRIEF-Mulpha International says co's hotel resort incurred damage as result of Cyclone Debbie

March 31 (Reuters) - Mulpha International Bhd:

* One&Only Hayman Island has incurred significant damage on 28 March 2017 as a result of wind and water damage from Cyclone Debbie

* "Confirm that all guests and staff on the island are safe with no injuries sustained"

* The resort will be closed while reinstatement works are undertake

* Final timing of the resort's re-opening to be confirmed once the extent of damage and rectification are clearly known Source text: (bit.ly/2mUxS5X) Further company coverage: