4 months ago
BRIEF-Mulpha International updates on impact of Cyclone Debbie on One&Only Hayman Island
April 11, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mulpha International updates on impact of Cyclone Debbie on One&Only Hayman Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Mulpha International Bhd:

* Updates regarding impact of cyclone debbie on One&Only Hayman Island

* Initial assessments have determined that damage across resort is sufficiently extensive to require closure of resort for rectification works until about mid 2018

* Property is covered under property insurance policy subject to a deductible of up to A$10 million

* Property is also covered under business interruption cover to protect impact on trading results for a period of up to 24 months Source text: (bit.ly/2omCv7y) Further company coverage:

