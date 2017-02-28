BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 Mumias Sugar Company Ltd
* Hy loss before taxation 3.79 billion shillings versus 2.23 billion shillings
* Hy net revenue 1.53 billion shillings versus 2.98 billion shillings
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share