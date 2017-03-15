FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Munich Re CFO says has no doubt can maintain high dividends
March 15, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Munich Re CFO says has no doubt can maintain high dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Munich Re

* CEO says believes that the reinsurance market will reach the trough soon

* Board member says gave up around 450 million euros of business in China in January renewals, mostly due to thin margins

* unit Ergo's CEO says no run-down in further markets in life insurance planned, but rather concentration on less risky products

* CFO says have no doubt that we can maintain high dividends

* Board member says will grow at least in line with market in cyber insurance Further company coverage:

