MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Murphy Oil Corp
* Murphy Oil Corporation announces preliminary first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Murphy Oil Corp - On track to achieve full year production guidance
* Murphy Oil Corp - Qtrly produced volumes of 169 mboepd, on track to achieve full year production guidance
* Murphy Oil Corp - Production for Q2 2017 is estimated in range of 160 to 164 mboepd
* Murphy Oil Corp says North American onshore business produced over 85 mboepd in Q1 with 51 percent liquids
* Says full year capital expenditure guidance is being maintained at $890 million
* Murphy Oil Corp qtrly eagle ford shale - Production averaged 46 mboepd, comprised of 88 percent liquids
* Murphy Oil Corp says offshore business produced 84 mboepd for Q1 with 73 percent liquids
* Qtrly total revenue $664.6 million versus $430.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $521.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Murphy Oil - Q1 adjusted loss excludes both results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability, of $$0.06per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events