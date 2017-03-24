BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 Murphy Oil Corp:
* Murphy Oil Corp - CEO Roger W. Jenkins' total compensation for 2016 was $8.5 million versus $14.1 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2ocpE5e) Further company coverage:
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: