April 18 (Reuters) - Murphy USA Inc:

* Reg-Murphy USA announces preliminary q1 results and updates 2017 guidance

* Murphy USA Inc - weaker-than-expected q1 results will reduce likelihood of achieving some of company's full-year guidance metrics

* Murphy - Q1 preliminary net loss $3.0 million

* Murphy - sees FY 2017 net income $90 to $160 million