Shaw Communications posts 13.3 pct rise in revenue
April 12 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers.
March 24 Music Broadcast Ltd:
* Says commenced broadcast from its radio station at Patna Further company coverage:
WARSAW, April 12 Poland's media group Cyfrowy Polsat plans to pay out a dividend of almost 205 million zlotys ($51.18 million) or 0.32 zlotys per share from its 2016 net profit, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.