July 11 MUT AG:

* H1 EBIT AT AROUND 5.7 MILLION EUROS (2016: 4.3 MILLION EUROS; +33%).

* H1 SALES OF ABOUT EUR 31.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 28.1 MILLION, + 12%)

* FOR 2017 SEES SALES AT EUR 56.0 - 59.0 MILLION AS WELL AS AN EBIT OF APPROX. EUR 8.0 - 8.5 MILLION