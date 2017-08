May 24 (Reuters) - MUT AG:

* Q1 SALES OF APPROX EUR 16.4 MILLION (EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO, + 17% YOY) AND EBIT OF EUR 2.9 MILLION (2.1 MILLION EURO YEAR AGO, + 38% YOY) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)