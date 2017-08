March 21 (Reuters) - Mut AG:

* FY sales of approximately 54.4 million euros ($58.72 million) (2015: 52.1 million euros , + 4 pct)

* FY EBIT 6.8 million euros, up 15 percent

* FY EBIT margin increased to around 12.5 pct (2015: 11.4 pct)

* For 2017 expects slightly higher sales as well as an EBIT of approximately 7.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)