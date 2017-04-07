FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to raise 20 bln rupees via NCD issue
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to raise 20 bln rupees via NCD issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd

* Muthoot Finance Ltd says Muthoot Finance to raise rs 2000 crore through public issue of NCD

* Muthoot Finance Ltd says issue opens on april 11, 2017 and closes on May 10, 2017

* Muthoot Finance Ltd says funds raised through this issue will be utilised primarily for lending activities of company Source text: [Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold financing company in India, has announced its 17th series of Public Issue of Non-convertible Redeemable Debentures. Company has filed a Shelf Prospectus for issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (“Secured NCDs”) of face value of ₹ 1,000 each aggregating upto ₹ 1950 crores and Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (“Unsecured NCDs”) of face value of ₹ 1,000 each aggregating upto ₹ 50 crores, totalling upto ₹ 2000 crores (“Shelf Limit”). The Tranche issue is with a base issue size of ₹ 200 crores with an option to retain oversubscription upto shelf limit of ₹ 2000 crores (“Tranche I issue”).] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.