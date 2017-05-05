BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Skandinavisk Holding buys 33.1 million shares in company
* SKANDINAVISK HOLDING A/S HAS ACQUIRED 33.1 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 1
May 5 Muyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says April hog sales at 627 million yuan ($90.88 million), average selling price down 4.8 percent m/m at 15.02 yuan/kg
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pNJZSa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8992 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Macellum Capital Management LLC says urge Citi Trends Inc stockholders to vote white proxy card for both of its director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC