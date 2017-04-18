FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-mybet Holding: credit facility from Westlotto interim financing expanded
April 18, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-mybet Holding: credit facility from Westlotto interim financing expanded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - mybet Holding SE:

* Credit facility from Westlotto interim financing expanded

* Westlotto interim financing consists of a credit facility of four million euro plus an option to expand credit facility to five million with effect from 2018

* In addition new agreement expands credit facility by another one million euro

* Thereby, total volume of credit facility from westlotto interim financing amounts to six million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

