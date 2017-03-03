FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-MyBucks H1 EBIT at 10.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - MyBucks SA:

* In H1 recorded an operating profit (EBIT) of 10.2 million euros ($10.77 million) and profit before tax (EBT) of 2.8 million euros

* Management is confident that these first half year results will lay foundation for a solid operating profit for financial year ending June 30, 2017

* For full business year, company is on track to deliver earnings well in excess of prior year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

