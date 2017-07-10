Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 10 MYBUCKS SA:
* OBTAINS USD 5 MILLION LOAN FACILITY FOR AGRICULTURAL FINANCE
* FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH AFRICA AGRICULTURE AND TRADE INVESTMENT FUND TARGETING AGRICULTURAL FINANCING ACTIVITY OF MYBUCKS SUBSIDIARIES IN MOZAMBIQUE AND UGANDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, July 10 Price quotations for individual stocks were still not updating on India's National Stock Exchange, multiple traders said on Monday, after the country's largest stock exchange re-started trading following an earlier disruption.