July 14 (Reuters) - Mycronic AB (Publ)

* Q2 order intake SEK 469 (775) million

* Q2 EBIT was SEK 314 (106) million

* Q2 underlying EBIT was SEK 325 (106) million

* Q2 board's assessment remains, that net sales in 2017 will be at level SEK 2,800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)