3 months ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2017 / 12:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Myer Holdings says total Q3 sales down 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* Total year to date (YTD) sales down 1.3 pct to $2.438 billion down 0.3 pct on a comparable store basis

* Total Q3 sales down 3.3 pct to $653.0 million, down 2.0 pct on a comparable store basis

* Guidance of FY2017 npat growth, (pre and post implementation costs) reiterated

* Continues to anticipate EBITDA growth to exceed sales growth in FY2017 and increased NPAT, (pre and post implementation costs) over FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

