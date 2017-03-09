BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Myers Industries Inc
* Myers Industries Inc- On March 8, co entered into a fifth amended and restated loan agreement with MYE Canada Operations Inc and others
* Myers Industries- Agreement provides for $200 million senior revolving credit facility expiring on March 8, 2022,- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mK72fN] Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates