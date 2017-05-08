FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Myers Industries reports Q1 EPS $0.10 from continuing operations
May 8, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Myers Industries reports Q1 EPS $0.10 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Myers Industries Inc

* Myers Industries reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $141.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $143.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company continues to anticipate total revenue will be flat on a constant currency basis in FY 2017 as compared to prior year

* FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $10 to $12 million

* Qtrly net sales were down mid-single digits due to decline in auto aftermarket & expected continued weakness in agricultural end markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

