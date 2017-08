Feb 16 (Reuters) - MyHammer Holding AG:

* FY sales revenues increased to 9.521 million euros ($10.13 million) (previous year: 8.126 million euros)

* FY operating result improved to 1.407 million euros (previous year 515,000 euros)

* Consolidated profit for the year amounted to 3.157 million euros (previous year: loss 13,000 euros)