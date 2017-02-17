BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 55.3 percent y/y at 664.9 million yuan ($96.85 million)
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)