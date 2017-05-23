FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan NV says CEO's 2016 compensation was $13.8 mln

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* Mylan NV says CEO Heather Bresch's 2016 total compensation $13.8 million - sec filing

* Mylan NV says CEO Heather Bresch's 2015 total compensation was $18.9 million - sec filing

* Mylan NV says CFO Kenneth S. Parks' 2016 total compensation was $4.5 million - sec filing

* Mylan NV says president Rajiv Malik's 2016 total compensation $8.7 million

* Mylan NV says chairman Robert J. Coury's 2016 total compensation $97.6 million, including $50.8 million in stock awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

