BRIEF-Mylan provides update on Meridian Medical Technologies', expands voluntary worldwide recall of epipen auto-injector

March 31 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* Mylan provides update on meridian medical technologies', a Pfizer company, expanded voluntary worldwide recall of epipen® auto-injector

* Mylan - recall is being conducted as result of receipt of 2 previously disclosed reports of failure to activate device due to potential defect in supplier component

* Mylan NV - expanded voluntary recall is being initiated in U.S. And also will extend to additional markets in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

* Mylan NV - recall is being expanded to include additional lots as a precautionary measure

* Mylan NV says recall impacts 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg strengths of epipen auto-injector

* Mylan NV- none of recalled lots include authorized generic for epipen auto-injector, which is also manufactured by meridian medical technologies