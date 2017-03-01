FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan records pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 mln during 2016
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan records pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 mln during 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* Mylan -related to restructuring activities, recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 million for certain workforce reduction and cost savings initiatives during 2016

* Mylan -continues to develop details of cost reduction initiatives, including workforce actions and other potential restructuring activities beyond programs announced

* Mylan NV says continued restructuring actions are expected to be implemented through fiscal year 2018

* Mylan -for restructuring activities approved to date, estimates aggregate pre-tax charges ranging between $175.0 million and $225.0 million, including $149.7 million incurred Source text: (bit.ly/2mac6t8) Further company coverage:

