BRIEF-Mylan reports global settlement, license agreements with Genentech, Roche

March 13 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements with Genentech and Roche on herceptin

* Mylan NV- all other terms and conditions of settlement and license agreement are confidential

* Mylan NV- has agreed to withdraw its pending inter partes review challenges against two U.S. Genentech patents as part of settlement

* Mylan NV- licenses pertain to all countries except Japan, Brazil and Mexico

* Mylan NV- settlement also eliminates further patent litigation expenses associated with Genentech and Roche

* Mylan NV- has agreed to terms of a global settlement with Genentech, Inc. And F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. in relation to patents for herceptin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: