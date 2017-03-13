FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mylan reports global settlement, license agreements with Genentech, Roche
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan reports global settlement, license agreements with Genentech, Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements with Genentech and Roche on herceptin

* Mylan NV- all other terms and conditions of settlement and license agreement are confidential

* Mylan NV- has agreed to withdraw its pending inter partes review challenges against two U.S. Genentech patents as part of settlement

* Mylan NV- licenses pertain to all countries except Japan, Brazil and Mexico

* Mylan NV- settlement also eliminates further patent litigation expenses associated with Genentech and Roche

* Mylan NV- has agreed to terms of a global settlement with Genentech, Inc. And F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. in relation to patents for herceptin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.