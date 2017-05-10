BRIEF-Mylan reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

May 10 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* Mylan reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $2.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.84 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 including items

* Mylan NV - not providing forward looking guidance for u.s. Gaap reported financial measures

* Mylan NV - "remain confident in our guidance and our business outlook for full year 2017, including our adjusted EPS guidance range"

* Mylan NV - also not providing forward looking guidance for quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures

* Mylan NV - sales of epipen auto-injector declined in current quarter as a result of increased competition and impact of launch of authorized generic

* Mylan NV - sales of epipen auto-injector declined in current quarter as a result of increased competition and impact of launch of authorized generic

* Mylan NV - overall expectations for global pricing environment are unchanged and "we are still predicting mid-single digit price erosion globally for year"