BRIEF-Mylan reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

May 10 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:
* Mylan reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $2.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.84 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 including items
* Mylan NV - not providing forward looking guidance for u.s. Gaap reported financial measures
* Mylan NV - "remain confident in our guidance and our business outlook for full year 2017, including our adjusted EPS guidance range"
* Mylan NV - also not providing forward looking guidance for quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures
* Mylan NV - sales of epipen auto-injector declined in current quarter as a result of increased competition and impact of launch of authorized generic
* Mylan NV - overall expectations for global pricing environment are unchanged and "we are still predicting mid-single digit price erosion globally for year"