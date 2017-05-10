FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Mylan reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* Mylan reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $2.72 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.84 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 including items

* Mylan NV - not providing forward looking guidance for u.s. Gaap reported financial measures

* Mylan NV - "remain confident in our guidance and our business outlook for full year 2017, including our adjusted EPS guidance range"

* Mylan NV - also not providing forward looking guidance for quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures

* Mylan NV - sales of epipen auto-injector declined in current quarter as a result of increased competition and impact of launch of authorized generic

* Mylan NV - overall expectations for global pricing environment are unchanged and "we are still predicting mid-single digit price erosion globally for year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.