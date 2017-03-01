FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* Mylan reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.57

* Q4 revenue rose 31 percent to $3.27 billion

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.00

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.55

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $12.25 billion to $13.75 billion

* Midpoint of FY 2017 revenue outlook up 17 percent from 2016 revenue

* With regard to pricing environment, continued to see erosion both globally, in U.S. generics in mid-single digits

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $400 million - $500 million

* Continue to expect a comparable environment in 2017 with regard to generics pricing

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow $2,000 million - $2,400 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted gross margin 54.5% - 56.5%

* Sees full year 2017 adjusted research and development as percent of total revenues 5.5% - 6.5%

* FY2017 revenue view $12.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

