LendingClub posts fourth straight quarter of loss
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
April 28Mynet Inc
* Says its group company MNG will operate a mobile game named yumecast owned by SEGA Games Co., Ltd.
* Says MNG will get earnings of the game and SEGA Games Co., Ltd. is the game publisher
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3m0u9G
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 4 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its fourth straight quarterly loss as it processed fewer loans, and costs rose.
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.