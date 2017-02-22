BRIEF-Myob to acquire Paycorp

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Myob Group Ltd
* MYOB to acquire Paycorp
* Entered in to a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100 PCT of Paycorp Payment Solutions PTY Limited
* Deal for a total consideration of $48 million
* Transaction is expected to complete on 1 April 2017, subject to satisfying certain conditions, and will be immediately EPS accretive
* Acquisition will be funded from company's existing cash reserves and is expected to complete by 1 April 2017
* Acquisition will also strengthen margins for existing MYOB connected services