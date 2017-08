March 17 (Reuters) - Myokardia Inc:

* Myokardia appoints Kim Popovits and Wendy Yarno to board of directors

* Myokardia Inc - also announced that founding board member Charles Homcy, M.D., partner at Third Rock Ventures, has resigned from Myokardia board

* Myokardia Inc - Homcy will continue as an advisor to Myokardia