March 13, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Myokardia Q4 net income $14.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Myokardia Inc:

* Myokardia reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and operational progress

* Myokardia Inc qtrly collaboration and license revenue $28.6 million versus $3.6 million

* Myokardia Inc - net income was $14.3 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million for Q4 of 2015

* Myokardia- expects existing cash, among others, will enable co to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements at least into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

